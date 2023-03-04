Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SECYF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of SECYF stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

