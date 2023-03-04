Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.57 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $12,815.23 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00208468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00098831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053918 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00574885 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,682.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.