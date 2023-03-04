Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Séché Environnement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SECVY remained flat at $22.90 during midday trading on Friday. Séché Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.
