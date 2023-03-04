Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Séché Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECVY remained flat at $22.90 during midday trading on Friday. Séché Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Get Séché Environnement alerts:

About Séché Environnement

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Séché Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial cleaning, site decontamination, marine decontamination, and polluted soil treatment services; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; thermal treatment services; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.