SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

