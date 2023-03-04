Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises about 4.7% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.59.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

