Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock remained flat at $29.79 on Friday. 683,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.