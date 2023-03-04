Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €57.70 ($61.38) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 stock opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €62.42 ($66.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.