SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

SciPlay stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SciPlay by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SciPlay by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 202,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

