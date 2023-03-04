SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.
SciPlay Price Performance
SciPlay stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SciPlay (SCPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.