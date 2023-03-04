Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the third quarter worth $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

