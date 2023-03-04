Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950 ($35.60).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Schroders Stock Performance
Schroders stock opened at GBX 490.40 ($5.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 838.96. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
