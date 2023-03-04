Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950 ($35.60).

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders stock opened at GBX 490.40 ($5.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,442.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 838.96. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

About Schroders

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

