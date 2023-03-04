Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $14.56 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
