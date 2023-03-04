SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 7.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SBA Communications worth $35,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $512,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.