Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Up 31.7% in February

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of SATLW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 2,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

