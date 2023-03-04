Saputo Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Saputo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.12. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

