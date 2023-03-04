Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $24,596.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.74 or 0.07029079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00074888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

