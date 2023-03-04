Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 50,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

