SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $97.78

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €97.78 ($104.02) and traded as high as €108.38 ($115.30). SAP shares last traded at €106.62 ($113.43), with a volume of 1,242,357 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.