Sang Young Lee Buys 1,000 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,343,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,586,672.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Sang Young Lee bought 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $127,610.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sang Young Lee bought 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $231,840.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $270.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,587 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

