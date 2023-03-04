Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,965.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,265,045. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

