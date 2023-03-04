Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $19,265,045 over the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

