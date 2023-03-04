Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 7,500 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.