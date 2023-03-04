Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 7,500 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %
CRM opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.