Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.69. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $10,488,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

