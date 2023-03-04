Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

