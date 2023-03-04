SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.01 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $135.01 million and $434,617.56 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,869,061,347 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

