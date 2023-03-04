SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $19.89 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00423331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,386.46 or 0.28614392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,990,768,623,106 tokens. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.

SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.

SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.

SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.