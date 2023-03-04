Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.
Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance
SBR stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $91.10.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
