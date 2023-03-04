Sabine Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

SBR stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

