S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 742,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCPPF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 265 ($3.20) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 284 ($3.43) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

S4 Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

SCPPF opened at $2.51 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

