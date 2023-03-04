Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.57.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUS opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.48. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$37.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

