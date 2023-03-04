Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,533.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.