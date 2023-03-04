Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.57. 46,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 118,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.85 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.96.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

