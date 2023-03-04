Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.32).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,042.50 ($36.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30). The company has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 991.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,331.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,074.23.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Anglo American

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.89%.

In related news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.52) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,095.95). 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.