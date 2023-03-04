Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $71.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

