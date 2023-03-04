Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$57.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$62.66 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$48.94 and a twelve month high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.61.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

