Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.71) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

