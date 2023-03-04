Rotork’s (ROR) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on the stock.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.10) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.25).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 326.60 ($3.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,628.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 325.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

