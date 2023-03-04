Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

