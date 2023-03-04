Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 702,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.11. 433,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,175. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.22. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.