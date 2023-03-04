Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 702,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.11. 433,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,175. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.22. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

