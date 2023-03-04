Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RR.L. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £12,407.22 ($14,971.91). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,136.03). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($14,971.91). Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.