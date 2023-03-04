Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RR.L. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -517.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.06.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
