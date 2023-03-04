Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,717.50.

RKWBF stock remained flat at $233.20 during trading on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $471.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.70.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

