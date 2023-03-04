Robert W. Baird Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a P/E/G ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.52.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

