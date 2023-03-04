Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

