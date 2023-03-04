Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 22.9% in February

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Rightmove Stock Down 0.3 %

RTMVY stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.51) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.00) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.