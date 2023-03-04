Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.20 Per Share

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 557.80 ($6.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 437.80 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 684.80 ($8.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.67.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 572.25 ($6.91).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

