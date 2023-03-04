Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Announces Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Stories

