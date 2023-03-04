Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 8.8 %
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
