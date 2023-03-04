Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Revolution Medicines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

