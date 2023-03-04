Reviewing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 1.62% 7.00% 2.50% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $3.03 billion 0.29 $49.10 million $0.37 17.81 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nexa Resources and Verify Smart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexa Resources and Verify Smart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus price target of $8.27, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Verify Smart on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products. The company was founded on February 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. engages in the development of solutions for digital markets. Its products include Beacon Pro 360, and MedSked and MedCon Mobile. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

