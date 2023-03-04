Reviewing Clovis Oncology (CLVSQ) & Its Competitors

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVSQ – Get Rating) is one of 981 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clovis Oncology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clovis Oncology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $148.76 million -$264.52 million -0.08 Clovis Oncology Competitors $8.57 billion $236.30 million -3.24

Clovis Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -189.37% N/A -57.78% Clovis Oncology Competitors -3,328.99% -196.42% -36.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clovis Oncology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Clovis Oncology Competitors 3941 14642 40900 692 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.33%. Given Clovis Oncology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clovis Oncology competitors beat Clovis Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and additional international markets. Its U.S. marketed product, Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is approved for use in the maintenance treatment and treatment of eligible adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer, and also for the treatment of adult patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy. In Europe, Rubraca is approved for use in recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

