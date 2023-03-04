Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.09.

RVNC opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

