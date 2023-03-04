Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,325.89

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,325.89 ($28.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,549 ($30.76). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,549 ($30.76), with a volume of 6,557,175 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) target price on Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($35.74) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.51) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.19) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,543.38 ($30.69).

Relx Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,984.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,409.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,328.44.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.07), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,797,793.99). 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

