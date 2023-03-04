Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Sean Michael Mollins Sells 4,750 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RS opened at $263.48 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

